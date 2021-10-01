2021 JWC Fair Photogenic Winners

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Fair Photogenic Winners

0 MONTH – 11 MONTH

GIRL: Name of Child: Ellison Skype Garcia

Parent/Guardian: Richie and Ashley Garcia

BOY: Name of Child: Ivan Nicolas Gonzalez

Parent/Guardian: Ivan and Leandra Gonzalez

1 YEAR

GIRL: Name Of Child: Alayna Rose Canales

Parent/Guardian: Louie and Lori Canales

BOY: Name of Child: Jaxston Robert Castillo

Parent/Guardian: Jeremiah Castillo and Laurissa Tanguma

2 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Elianna Ysenia Ramirez

Parent/Guardian: Aaron S. Ramirez and Jacqueline M. Soliz

BOY: Name of Child: Anthony Ryder Parker

Parent/Guardian: Valerie Garcia

3 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Kinsley McFatter

Parent/Guardian: Jeffrey and Crystal McFatter

BOY: Name of Child: Zaxtyn Troy Perez

Parent/Guardian: Britney Lopez and Zachary Perez

4 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Heavenly Garcia

Parent/Guardian: Alysha Garcia

BOY: Name of Child: Oscar Rene Garcia

Parent/Guardian: Crystal Estringel and Oscar Garcia

5 YEAR TO 6 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Lily Grace Tymrak McElhaney

Parent/Guardian: James McElhaney and Kate Tymrak

BOY: Name of Child: Grant Zelaya

Parent/Guardian: John and Tiffany Zelaya

7 YEAR TO 8 YEAR

GIRL: Name of Child: Riley Rivera

Parent/Guardian: Renee Perez and Rudy Rivera

BOY: Name of Child: Rylan James Lopez

Parent/Guardian: AJ Lopez

Little Mr. & Miss Jim Wells County

GIRL: Name of Child: Miranda Garcia

Parent/Guardian: Valerie Garcia and Denise Garcia

BOY: Name of Child: Kenneth Richter

Parent/Guardian: Kenneth and Amanda Richter