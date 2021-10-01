2021 JWC Fair Photogenic Winners
0 MONTH – 11 MONTH
GIRL: Name of Child: Ellison Skype Garcia
Parent/Guardian: Richie and Ashley Garcia
BOY: Name of Child: Ivan Nicolas Gonzalez
Parent/Guardian: Ivan and Leandra Gonzalez
1 YEAR
GIRL: Name Of Child: Alayna Rose Canales
Parent/Guardian: Louie and Lori Canales
BOY: Name of Child: Jaxston Robert Castillo
Parent/Guardian: Jeremiah Castillo and Laurissa Tanguma
2 YEAR
GIRL: Name of Child: Elianna Ysenia Ramirez
Parent/Guardian: Aaron S. Ramirez and Jacqueline M. Soliz
BOY: Name of Child: Anthony Ryder Parker
Parent/Guardian: Valerie Garcia
3 YEAR
GIRL: Name of Child: Kinsley McFatter
Parent/Guardian: Jeffrey and Crystal McFatter
BOY: Name of Child: Zaxtyn Troy Perez
Parent/Guardian: Britney Lopez and Zachary Perez
4 YEAR
GIRL: Name of Child: Heavenly Garcia
Parent/Guardian: Alysha Garcia
BOY: Name of Child: Oscar Rene Garcia
Parent/Guardian: Crystal Estringel and Oscar Garcia
5 YEAR TO 6 YEAR
GIRL: Name of Child: Lily Grace Tymrak McElhaney
Parent/Guardian: James McElhaney and Kate Tymrak
BOY: Name of Child: Grant Zelaya
Parent/Guardian: John and Tiffany Zelaya
7 YEAR TO 8 YEAR
GIRL: Name of Child: Riley Rivera
Parent/Guardian: Renee Perez and Rudy Rivera
BOY: Name of Child: Rylan James Lopez
Parent/Guardian: AJ Lopez
Little Mr. & Miss Jim Wells County
GIRL: Name of Child: Miranda Garcia
Parent/Guardian: Valerie Garcia and Denise Garcia
BOY: Name of Child: Kenneth Richter
Parent/Guardian: Kenneth and Amanda Richter