Weather: A wet weekend is expected for South Texas
Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
A wet weekend is anticipated for Alice, as an unsettled pattern of weather continues through the weekend with daily rain chances, the heaviest on Friday.
Here's what to expect:
Friday: 70 percent chances for thunderstorms and except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: 80 percent chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday night: 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday: 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm.
Sunday night: 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Temperature highs will vary from the mid-80s to around 90 with lows in the 60s and 70s.