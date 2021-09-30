Weather: A wet weekend is expected for South Texas

A wet weekend is anticipated for Alice, as an unsettled pattern of weather continues through the weekend with daily rain chances, the heaviest on Friday.

Here's what to expect:

Friday: 70 percent chances for thunderstorms and except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: 80 percent chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday night: 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday: 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm.

Sunday night: 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperature highs will vary from the mid-80s to around 90 with lows in the 60s and 70s.