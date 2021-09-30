Octavio Figueroa Jr., former Alice mayor and council member, dies

Former Alice Mayor and council member Octavio Deanda Figueroa Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the age of 78.

Figueroa was an educator for 41 with Alice Independent School District until his retirement in 2006. He taught history and spanish at what was then known as William Adams Junior High. He supported his student outside of the classroom by attending sporting event, band concerts and any activity where students requested his presence.

In 1979, he served on the Alice City Council for two years and was elected by the community as mayor “for 14 consecutive years” starting in 1981, according to his family.

According to his family, he recommended and started several road and city projects; exchanged city keys with sister city from Australia; played Santa Claus for the city at Plaza Park to give away toys; sat on Fiesta Bandana committees; Christmas open house in his office – would have treats in his office for city employees to go by for snack and visit or for visitors in the building those days; MC city events and private parties. As mayor and an educator he would hire students for summer jobs and internships.

Visitation will be held at Rosas Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home. A funeral mass will follow and be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Alice. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.