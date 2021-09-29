Valverde takes oath as newest OG police chief

ORANGE GROVE - Fifty-three-year-old Hector Valverde is Orange Grove Police Department new police chief. He was sworn in by Judge Elizabeth Ellis on Tuesday, sept. 28 at the Orange Grove City Hall.

"I want to thank everybody especially my family, Jim Wells County, Alice Police Department and friends," Chief Valverde said. "It's such an honor and something I didn't expect. Here I am. If anyone needs anything."

He is ready to work with local law enforcement entities for the betterment of the community and the department.

Valverde has been in law enforcement for the past 29 years. He started his career in 1992 as a patrolman for George West Police Department. Throughout his career, Chief Valverde has served as a patrolman, sheriff deputy, constable and school resource office. He obtained his Master Peace Officer Certificate in January of 2013. He rejoined the OGPD in 2019.

He is a father of three children, Anissa, Nathan and Natalie. He is married to Veronica.

When not on duty, Valverde enjoys spending time with his family in the outdoors and on camping trips. He has a love for animals which can be seen on his mini farm where he houses a donkey, a horse, chickens, dogs and several species of birds.

Valverde's predecessor was Chief Roy Guerrero who resigned in June.

