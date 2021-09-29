Texas State Library, Archives Commission and Texas State Historical Association Seeking Applications for 2022 Research Fellowship

submitted

The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is now accepting applications for the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) Research Fellowship in Texas History. The fellowship includes a $2,000 stipend and is awarded for the best research proposal utilizing the collections of the State Archives in Austin.

The TSLAC Research Fellowship in Texas History is administered in partnership with TSHA and made possible by the Texas Library and Archives Foundation through a generous donation from the Edouard Foundation.

The application must include the purpose of the proposed research, collections of interest, a description of the medium of the product of the research, a complete vita and why the fellowship is necessary to complete the project. The recipient of the fellowship may be asked to present the results of their research at a TSLAC event. The award will be announced at the TSHA's annual meeting in February 2022. Judges may withhold the award at their discretion.

Visit https://www.tshaonline.org/awards/texas-state-library-and-archives-commission-research-fel to apply by Nov. 15.