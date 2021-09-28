Robstown ISD 'Class of 1970' holds special 50th reunion by giving back

As part of the Class of 1970’s 50th Reunion Celebration, the class has donated a Unity Wall to Robstown Early College High School.

Themes covering each side of the wall range from the history of cotton to the effects on the community, and events leading to the naming of the school’s mascot. The right wall contains three themes, which include: recognition of ten ‘Exemplary Graduates’ and their achievements, a tribute to the “Heart” of the family, and outstanding results of leadership, hard work and teamwork.

A special unveiling ceremony of the wall will take place and will include guests from alumni, the 10 exemplary graduates and their families, and community members.

Exemplary Graduates list include:

Class of 1924, Herman Bullock

Class of 1941, John Magee

Class of 1961, Humberto “Lefty” Barrera

Class of 1962, Dr. Arnoldo De Leon

Class of 1962, Dr. Rumaldo Z. Juarez

Class of 1963, Eugene Upshaw

Class of 1964, Marvin Upshaw

Class of 1965, U.S. District Judge Hilda G. Tagle

Class of 1968, Steve Castro

Class of 1988, State Representative Abel Herrero

Information:

When: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2

Where: Robstown Early College High School Outdoor Quad Area 609 W. Hwy 44 Robstown, TX 78380.

Contact: Kelsey Cook Director of Public Relations: Office: 361-767-6600 Ext 2069 Cell: 361-834-6833.