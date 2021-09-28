Nueces Electric Cooperative’s 82nd annual membership meeting to be held virtually

submitted

ROBSTOWN – Safety has always been a top priority for Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC), especially during these challenging times. With the safety of NEC members and employees in mind, the NEC board of directors discussed at length options for this year’s annual membership meeting and ultimately, the decision was made to hold NEC’s 82nd Annual Membership Meeting virtual.

Traditionally held at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, on the second Thursday of every October, NEC’s annual membership meeting is the largest gathering of NEC members and employees, averaging about 1,000 – 1,500 members and their families. NEC’s annual membership meeting is a time for NEC members to come together, vote for their board of directors, enjoy dinner, meet with old friends, and receive door prizes.

This year’s virtual meeting will be available on the NEC website and YouTube on Oct. 14. NEC is excited to give away $20,000 in door prizes. Also, the first 3,000 members who register will receive a $10 electric bill credit. Members will be able to register three ways starting Oct. 1.

Register Online: A link will be provided Oct. 1 on the NEC website for members to register online. Online registration will be available October 1-12.

Register By Mail: Keep an eye out for the October issue of the Texas Co-op Power Magazine for your 82nd Annual Membership Meeting registration card. Mail the registration card to address: 14353 Cooperative Ave, Robstown Texas, 78380 by Oct. 12.

Register In-Person on Oct. 7: Stop by the NEC headquarters in Robstown (14353 Cooperative Ave, Robstown TX 78380) from 12-6 p.m. on Oct. 7. Drop off your registration card or bring a copy of your electric bill to register AND pick up a free annual meeting gift.

“Our top priority always has been and always will be the health and safety of our members and employees,” stated NEC Chief Executive Officer Varzavand “Avan” Irani. “With the uncertainties of an ongoing pandemic, an all-virtual Annual Meeting was the best way to conduct important cooperative business while keeping everyone safe. We hope to get back to an in-person meeting in 2022 because we value that time interacting with our members. Until then, I highly encourage members to visit the NEC website and view the 2021 Virtual Annual Membership Meeting video.”

The 2021 Virtual Annual Membership Meeting will be available on the NEC website, www.nueceselectric.org, on Thursday, Oct. 14, by 7 p.m.