McDonald's on Main Street open for business, make generous donation to BGCA

The construction on the new McDonald's on 1220 East Main Street in Alice is open for business. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, held a soft opening that included a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Alice.

The donation, made by owners Dale and Rosalinda Raabe, was in the amount of $10,000 to be used to continue programs at the BGCA.

The inside of the fast food restaurant is being completed but the drive-thru lanes are open for business starting Wednesday, Sept. 29. The fast food restaurant is equipped with new technology for customers convenience and new gadgets for children to entertain themselves.