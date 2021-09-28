McDonald's on Main Street open for business, make generous donation to BGCA

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
The Boys and Girls Club of Alice received a $10,000 check from Dale and Rosalinda Raabe, owners of the McDonald's franchise in Alice. Pictured are: Back row: (LtoR) Michael Escobar, BGCA Program Director, Hilda Davila, BGCA Board Secretary, and David Towler, BGCA Treasurer. Middle Row: (LtoR) Prissy Benavides, General Manager Highway 281 McDonald's, Laurie Whitty, BGCA Board Member, Ofelia Hunter, BGCA Board Member, Rick Del Bosque, BGCA Executive Director, Bartolo Guajardo Jr., BGCA Board Member. Front Row (LtoR):sitting is Melissa Hinojosa, General Manager McDonald's Main, standing is Owner Dale Raabe.

The construction on the new McDonald's on 1220 East Main Street in Alice is open for business. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, held a soft opening that included a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Alice.

The donation, made by owners Dale and Rosalinda Raabe, was in the amount of $10,000 to be used to continue programs at the BGCA.

The inside of the fast food restaurant is being completed but the drive-thru lanes are open for business starting Wednesday, Sept. 29. The fast food restaurant is equipped with new technology for customers convenience and new gadgets for children to entertain themselves.

BGCA Executive Director Rick Del Bosque and BGCA Board Member Ofelia Hunter play a game on one of the interactive tables at the new McDonald's on Main Street.