Coastal Bend College to Offer Online Small Business Courses
BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College has a program that makes it easy to take high-quality, noncredit online courses. Coastal Bend College has partnered with Ed2Go to offer hundreds of online, instructor-led courses and is pleased to announce the launch of small business courses.
The Small Business Courses offered by Coastal Bend College are provided online and are either self-paced or instructor-led. Courses can be registered for online or by calling Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education. Courses include:
- Growing Plants for Fun and Profit
- Learn to Buy and Sell on eBay
- Start and Operate Your Own Home-Based Business
- Start Your Own Arts and Crafts Business
- Start Your Own Consulting Practice
- Start Your Own Edible Garden
- Start Your Own Gift Basket Business
- Start Your Own Online Business
- Start Your Own Small Business
This course is part of Coastal Bend College’s growing catalog of more than 300 instructor-facilitated online courses. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction, and interaction with fellow students, participants in these courses gain valuable knowledge at their convenience. They have the flexibility to study at their own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. And they can access the classroom 24/7 from anywhere with an Internet connection.
To learn more, call Coastal Bend College at (361) 354-2768 or go to www.coastalbend.edu/ce for more information.