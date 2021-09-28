Coastal Bend College to Offer Online Small Business Courses

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College has a program that makes it easy to take high-quality, noncredit online courses. Coastal Bend College has partnered with Ed2Go to offer hundreds of online, instructor-led courses and is pleased to announce the launch of small business courses.

The Small Business Courses offered by Coastal Bend College are provided online and are either self-paced or instructor-led. Courses can be registered for online or by calling Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education. Courses include:

Growing Plants for Fun and Profit

Learn to Buy and Sell on eBay

Start and Operate Your Own Home-Based Business

Start Your Own Arts and Crafts Business

Start Your Own Consulting Practice

Start Your Own Edible Garden

Start Your Own Gift Basket Business

Start Your Own Online Business

Start Your Own Small Business

This course is part of Coastal Bend College’s growing catalog of more than 300 instructor-facilitated online courses. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction, and interaction with fellow students, participants in these courses gain valuable knowledge at their convenience. They have the flexibility to study at their own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. And they can access the classroom 24/7 from anywhere with an Internet connection.

To learn more, call Coastal Bend College at (361) 354-2768 or go to www.coastalbend.edu/ce for more information.