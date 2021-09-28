Alice Rotary Interact Club elects new officers

The Alice Interact Club held their first meeting of the new Rotary year on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Newly elected officers are President Celeste Torres, Vice President Sophia Salinas, Secretary Eliana Ramirez and Historian Sienna Yruegas.

"We went from seven devoted members to 11 so far. Some of our projects for October include Media Days, End Polio Now, CBC trunk or treat, RYLA, can goods collection and more. We have a great group of kids ready for 'Service Above Self,'" said Ofelia Hunter, Rotary Interact Chairperson.

Other members are Samuel Salinas, Morgan Ramos, Isela Torres, Marco Ruiz, Rudy Luera Jr., Jacob Casarez and Christian Casarez.