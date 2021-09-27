Wyatt Ranches Foundation Donates Over $300k Dollars to Area Organizations

submitted

Wyatt Ranches, on behalf of The Wyatt Ranches Foundation, awarded $309,000 in grants and donations to several South Texas organizations and governmental entities during their third 2021 Board of Directors Meeting.

The 229th District Attorney, Gocha Allen Ramirez, accompanied by Bernice Garza, Crime Victims Coordinator, and Assistant District Attorney Melody Rosa discussed the need for renovations and improvements at their Crime Victims Center. The 229th Judicial District covers the counties of Starr, Duval, and Jim Hogg. Victims of crime seek support, guidance, food staples, victim counseling, and a myriad of other services from the center. Unfortunately, these services are required due to crimes of family violence, sexual assaults of adults and children, child abuse, and other needs. The Foundation’s board members all agreed that crime victims deserved such a facility during their time of vulnerability, fear, and uncertainty. The Crime Victims Center is a former school campus, situated in Starr County, and is now being renovated. The District Attorney presented various funding options at various levels that totaled $100,000. The board awarded the total amount requested and a grant in the amount of $100,000 was provided. Along similar lines, a donation in the amount of $5,000 was given to the Corpus Christi Hope House, an organization that provides shelter, food, training and other critical services in the Coastal Bend.

Grants and donations in the amount of $25,000 were given to area Crime Stoppers organizations. Ofelia Hunter, Melissa Cantu-Trevino, and Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia appeared on behalf of Crime Stoppers of South Texas, Inc. of Alice. The organization is well known for its assistance provided to area law enforcement agencies for solving and preventing crimes. The organization needed funds for their yearly operations, required training, and community outreach. A grant in the amount of $20,000 was awarded to the Crime Stoppers of South Texas. In addition, the board members acknowledged Ofelia Hunter and Melissa Cantu-Trevino for their ability to accurately inform the community of issues and for their volunteering in so many ways. The Foundation also acknowledged Chief Garcia and thanked the Alice Police Department for their success with affecting a substantial decrease in criminal activity. Also, a donation in the amount of $5,000 was given to the Duval County Crime Stoppers of Freer for their attendance of a state-required training course.

Los Mesteños Career Academy, a charitable organization providing vocational, technical and medical training in rural South Texas, requested a grant in the amount of $50,000. Mauro Garcia and Robert Howard informed the Foundation of Los Mesteños’ past community outreach and touched upon the number of nursing students who were assisted. With the pandemic on everyone’s mind, a grant in the amount of $50,000 was awarded to the training academy. Also, from an educational standpoint, a donation in the amount $5,000 was given to Rio Grande Grulla ISD for their purchase of an inflatable sports tunnel for their gymnasium. On behalf of the school’s indoor athletes, Guadalupe Peña, a parent from Rio Grande City, expressed the need for the indoor sports tunnel, valued at some $4,700.

Deedee Sisson, Carmelita Canales, Elida Ramirez and Eliza Chapa appeared on behalf of Neighbors Offering Hope to Animals, or NOAH. The Alice-based organization provides animal care, protection, nutritional support, and adoption services for abandoned dogs and cats. The group requested a $5,000 donation for the care and rehabilitation of stray animals. However, the board was touched by the obvious enthusiasm and dedication of the presenters, and a grant in the amount of $15,000 was given to the group.

Mayor John Howard and Marshal Jose Rene “Joe” Martinez appeared on behalf of the Agua Dulce community and requested funds for the city’s annual toy give-away and specific John Deere equipment for public works and grounds maintenance. A grant in the amount of $27,000 was awarded for the city’s zero-turn mower and holiday toys. Wyatt Ranches Foundation board member Robert Sakowitz suggested the city marshal purchase the toys now, due to overseas shipping constraints created by Covid-19, which could affect the timely arrival of holiday toys into U.S. shipping ports. The Ranches also required that the John Deere machinery be purchased from the local Tellus Equipment Solutions dealership in Jim Wells County.

Texas A & M University Agri-Life Extension Agent and former educator John Barton, of Duval County, and Romeo Ramirez, Duval County Sheriff, requested a grant for the county’s 4-H shooting range. Added shelter and other upgrades were needed for the range, which is situated at the Duval County Park. The range is used by 4-H students and local law enforcement officers alike. A grant in the amount of $25,000 was provided to improve the shooting range at the county park.

Lastly, Duval County Emergency Services, District Two, Vice President Jorge “George” Gonzalez, and District Chief Juan Garcia, requested a top-of-the-line Zoll ambulance heart monitor and defibrillator, valued at $25,000 each, as well as funds for the District’s holiday toy give-away. Chief Garcia recognized Wyatt Ranches for their previous grants for four ambulances and George Gonzalez reminded the board that the ambulances are the emergency rooms for rural Duval County. The board members acknowledged this fact and felt that two new heart monitors should be provided for the two current ambulances. These monitors accurately measure blood pressure, oxygen levels, body temperature, breathing levels, the patient’s heart rate, and have other accessories, including a defibrillator to restart the heart. A grant in the amount of $62,500 was awarded for the two advanced heart monitors and for holiday toys. Chief Garcia was advised to purchase the toys as soon as possible from the local Walmart in Alice, if enough gifts were available on store shelves.

Situated in South Texas and also in West Texas, Wyatt Ranches has six cattle ranching divisions. These cattle ranches are scattered south from Agua Dulce to the Rio Grande River; and west from Marfa to Valentine, with some ranches supplemented with agricultural farming operations. The Wyatt Ranches Foundation has made numerous donations to governmental entities and non-profit organizations in the rural areas of both South and West Texas…as well as donations for hospitals and teaching universities in the metropolitan areas of Texas. The Foundation’s Board of Directors include the Hon. Ana Lisa Garza, Robert T. Sakowitz, Billy C. Wells, Oscar S. “Trey” Wyatt III, and Bradford A. Wyatt.