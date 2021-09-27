Bridging Families

submitted

Fifteen-year-old Nicole is looking for her forever family. She is one of thousands of kids waiting to be adopted.

Nicole is a fun and loving teenage with a great sense of humor who is a joy to be around.

In addition to her happy and outgoing personality, she loves experiencing new things, and recently decided she wanted to try out for her school wrestling team.

Nicole’s adoption caseworker said she has such a kind heart makes it easy to love her, as she is such a sweet person, and with her personality, she easily makes friends.

Like many teens, Nicole loves playing video games, especially MindCraft. She also loves listening to music and watching Youtube videos. One fun fact about Nicole is that her favorite hobby is painting. She is also a fan of doing activities outside.

Nicole is looking for a family who is going to love her unconditionally, and one where there is an older sibling who could be a role model she can look up to and parents who like to travel, as she would like experience other places.

If you think you could be a forever family for Nicole or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

