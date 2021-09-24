Saenz Elementary receives book donation from H-E-B

H-E-B representatives donated 100 books to Saenz Elementary Friday, Sept. 24.

Manny Leal and Miranda Gonzalez visited with Saenz Elementary Librarian Diana Reyes and Principal Lorie Ann Orta for the donation.

Gonzalez said H-E-B's regional office gave them the opportunity to make a donation through their Read 3 Program to help the literacy program throughout Texas.

"I chose Saenz because I’m an alumni. With the expansion of the school to hold more students, I thought it was only fitting for the school to receive more books for their library. The books were bilingual HEB Read 3 Disney books that we sell at H-E-B," Gonzalez said.

Reyes was thankful for the generous donation from H-E-B.

Other schools within Alice Independent School District are participating in a company wide contest that schools can enter in to win $1,000 towards their library, Gonzalez said.