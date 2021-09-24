Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity: The Espinoza family are next homeowners

Dreams aren't always easy to obtain especially when it comes to becoming a homeowner.

One Alice couple was stuck bouncing around from apartments and rentals with their two daughters. However, at the beginning of September they received a call from the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity that gave them "a sense of ease."

The 19th home that will be built on Almond Street will give Cassandra Lopez Espinoza, Jacob Espinoza and their two daughters, 9-year-old Mia and 4-year-old Mylah, a place to call their own.

"We filled out the application and eventually got called for an interview. I was full of emotions as we scheduled the interview. We had be bouncing around from apartment to apartment. We felt stuck," Lopez Espinoza said.

She and her husband met with members of the JWC Habitat for Humanity board.

"We felt at ease with them. They treated us like family even though it was just the interview," she said. "(Recently) we got a call from Sandy (Wilson) to congratulate us. I cried and cried even though I was at work."

With the news from the nonprofit in hand and tears in her eyes, she called her husband to tell him the news.

"We felt blessed and grateful. We had been stuck in apartments and didn't see a light at the end of the tunnel,"she said. "We want to thank the Habitat for Humanity board for giving us the opportunity and for blessing our family with this wonderful opportunity to be partnered with them."

With a home in the future for the Espinoza family, Jacob is ready to enjoy the outdoors. Being in an apartment complex limits outdoor activities. Jacob is ready to make a home for their family inside and outside its four walls.

Soon the family, along with care-a-vanners, will start to build their home.

JWC Habitat for Humanity houses are sold at no profit and no interest to families who may not otherwise afford a home. Habitat for Humanity works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 counties with one goal - to provide people with a decent place to live and call home.

The Habitat for Humanity crew is made solely of volunteers, both local and non-local. Most of the crew members are retired and dedicate all their time to building the home they are signed up for. The Christian housing ministry is possible because of the volunteers and private donations.