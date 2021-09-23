Aerie opens at La Palmera

submitted

Razzoo’s begins hiring drive in preparation for fall opening

Coastal Bend shoppers now have another option for women’s intimate and lifestyle apparel as Aerie opened today at La Palmera.

Owned by American Eagle, this is the first Corpus Christi location for the popular Aerie brand known for its line of women’s intimates, activewear, lifestyle apparel, and swimwear. The 4,000-square-foot store is located on Center Court between Hollister and Oakley.

Offering diners a festive casual atmosphere and made-from-scratch Cajun food, including gumbo and gator tail, the new Razzoo’s Cajun Kitchen is slated to open in October and has begun hiring for multiple positions. Applicants may apply in person Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Home2 Suites located adjacent to Dillard's at La Palmera, or by texting the word "APPLY" to 97763. The restaurant is located near the corner of South Padre Island Drive and South Staples Street.

“We are pleased to be adding Aerie and Razzoo’s to our retail and dining mix,” said La Palmera General Manager Amanda Sanchez. “Not only will they provide great new options for our guests, they also provide employment opportunities for our community. For those looking to get back into the work force, many of our tenants currently have positions available, both full-time and part-time, for sales staff, management and more. We maintain current job opportunities on our laplamera.com website under the Connect tab, so applicants can find information for all our tenants in one convenient location.”

Other new La Palmera retailers and services include women’s boutique Rosetta K Fashion, and orthodontic specialists, Smile-Chic, both on the upper level, with new looks for existing tenants Urban Aesthetix, formerly TDK, and a soon-to-be expanded MTV Nails.

About La Palmera

Located in Corpus Christi, Texas, La Palmera is a 1 million-square-foot super-regional mall with more than 100 retail and restaurant tenants including Dillard’s, JCPenney, Macy’s, P.F. Chang’s and H&M. Acquired in July 2008 by IMI and Trademark Property, La Palmera is the first mall to be awarded LEED® Silver for Core and Shell 2.0 established by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is an IREM Certified Sustainable Property. The mall features a 600-seat food court with a 4,500-gallon feature aquarium and a children’s ocean-themed play area. For more information on La Palmera, go to www.lapalmera.com, or call (361) 991-3755.

About Trademark Property Co.

Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development and institutional services of experiential, mixed-use and daily needs properties. In its 28 years of business, Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark has invested in, developed or redeveloped 19.5 million square feet of retail and mixed-use assets worth $4.5 billion. Trademark’s experienced team of more than 160 employees is currently responsible for a 17-property portfolio totaling approximately 10.9 million square feet of retail and mixed-use projects across the country. A leader in navigating the changing retail landscape, Trademark’s purpose is to be extraordinary stewards, enhance communities and enrich lives. For more information, visit www.trademarkproperty.com or interact on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.