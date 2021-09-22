WAMS students gather in prayer

William Adams Middle School students gathered at their school's flagpole on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for the annual See You at the Pole.

Students around the nation had a moment to pray for their school, teachers, community and the nation.

See You at the Pole is a global student prayer, an annual gathering of Christian students of all ages at a flagpole in front of their local school for prayer, scripture-reading and hymn-singing, during the early morning before school starts.

The event occurs every fourth Wednesday of September.