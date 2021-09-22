Human smuggler drives vehicle into tree

submitted

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents make a multitude of arrests from a vehicle pursuit, a train inspection, and a large group encounter.

On Sept. 21, McAllen Border Patrol (MCS) agents working surveillance duties observed multiple subjects entering a Ford Expedition near the Rio Grande. Responding agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop. The driver veered off the road onto a ranch and through thick brush until hitting a tree. Multiple subjects, including the driver, absconded from the disabled vehicle. Agents were able to apprehend nine people within the immediate area. All individuals were illegally present in the country. The driver was not located.

Earlier in the day, Corpus Christi Border Patrol agents responded to suspicious activity at the railyards located near Robstown, Texas. Agents searched the rail cars and discovered several migrants attempting to conceal themselves within the rail cars. Two of the migrants were taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained after they jumped off the moving train. In total, nine migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico were apprehended.

Last night, MCS agents apprehended a group of 121 migrants, consisting of 89 family members, 30 unaccompanied migrant children, and two single adults near Hidalgo, Texas. The migrants are from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.