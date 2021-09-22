BGCA's annual Steak and Burger Dinner to help with program

The Boys and Girls Club of Alice will host the 27th annual Steak and Burger Auction on Friday, Oct. 1 at the HUB City Event Center also known as the KC Hall.

Last year, the fundraiser wasn't possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited about the program and are glad to be back," said Rick Del Bosque, executive director. "We're looking to forward to the event."

This year's guest of honor is Tony Tolbert. Tolbert is a three times Super Bowl Champion and former Dallas Cowboy player.

"The purpose of the steak and burger dinner is to continue to raise funds for the club. The funds will help continue operations at the club," Del Bosque said. "Some of the proceeds will go towards gym fund. We've been working on the gym funds for several years now and we are still (approximately) $400,000 away from our goal."

The BGCA has been utilizing Alice Independent School District's gyms to host programs such as volleyball and little dribblers.

"We are sold out considering COVID times, but there are plenty of ways to help fund the program. The night of the event we will have a live auction and silent auction and raffle items," Del Bosque said.