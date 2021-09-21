Texas A&M Agrilife named in federal lawsuit: Here's why.

Texas A&M Agrilife research has been named in a lawsuit filed by PETA in federal court. The lawsuit was filed against the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIH Director Francis Collins, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The lawsuit alleges that funding sepsis experiments on animals despite decades of failures, wasted taxpayer dollars, and NIH’s own acknowledgment that mice are not good models for humans, abuses the agencies discretion and violates their obligation to fund research to improve human health.

Texas A&M Agrilife received NIH funding to study sepsis and is now named in the lawsuit that was recently filed by PETA.

“As long as NIH continues to study sepsis in mice, the human death toll will continue to rise,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “PETA’s lawsuit challenges the agency’s bizarre allegiance to these ineffective, cruel experiments rather than to the health of the public it serves.”

Background:

In 2013, a study showed sepsis doesn’t affect humans as it does mice, and Francis Collins lamented the “loss of decades of research and billions of dollars” in the development of 150 drugs that successfully treated sepsis in mice but failed in humans. At least 15 peer-reviewed publications over the past 18 years have described how sepsis in humans fundamentally differs from sepsis in other animals, according to the release.

Despite this, NIH still directs tens of millions of taxpayer dollars annually to sepsis experiments in which animals are injected with toxins or feces, cut open in invasive surgeries, force-fed harmful bacteria, and/or made to inhale a bacterial “slurry.” The animals endure fever, chills, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, lethargy, disorientation, shock, multiple organ failure, and, eventually, death.PETA also wants the agencies to focus on funding human-relevant sepsis research that actually may help afflicted humans. Examples include in vitro experiments using human cells, sophisticated analyses of human genome data, mathematical and computer modeling of human biology, and experiments using donated human tissue.

Prior to taking legal action, PETA compiled a comprehensive scientific and legal report outlining exactly why NIH’s funding of sepsis experiments on animals is potentially unlawful as well as scientifically unsound and sent it to NIH.

PETA filed the lawsuit under the federal Administrative Procedure Act, which permits challenges to a final agency action as arbitrary or capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with the law.