Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child

LAREDO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers at the Laredo Port of Entry, detained a male traveler wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a child out of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, located in Dallas, Texas.

“CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants, especially those allegedly involved in heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Juarez Lincoln International Bridge. A CBP officer processing bus traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Alfredo Soto Martinez, a 61-year-old male Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the man had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a child, out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, in Dallas, Texas. The warrant was confirmed to be active. The man was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.