First DMC Cultural Programs Series performance set for Oct. 5 with livestreaming and limited seating in Wolfe Recital Hall

Chamber music concert features College Music Department’s David Sutanto on piano and guests artists Violinist Pablo Donatti and Clarinetist Ivan Petruzziello

If you’ve missed Del Mar College (DMC) Cultural Programs Series events due to the pandemic, the wait is over. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the program, in conjunction with the College’s Music Department, presents a chamber music performance from Wolfe Recital Hall on Heritage Campus (Baldwin Blvd. and Ayers St.).

The concert features the department’s very own Dr. David Sutanto, Professor of Piano, joined by guest artists Violinist Pablo Donatti and Clarinetist Ivan Petruzziello.

The free performance begins at 7:30 p.m. with very limited seating (45 seats) with required registration to attend in-person. No walk-ins will be permitted, and attendees mus follow DMC protocols including social distancing. The College is currently in Phase 3 of its Return-to-Campus Plan.

However, the chamber music ensemble also may be seen and heard by livestream using the following links:

• YouTube: https://youtu.be/ez0WGiJz5A8

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/delmarcollege/live

For more recital information and to reserve limited performance seating, contact Dr. David Sutanto at dsutanto@delmar.edu.

The recital program will include Francis Poulenc’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Astor Piazzolla’s History of Tango and Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale.

Recently performing as a soloist with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra (CCSO), Sutanto was winner of the 1997 Artists International Audition and 1996 Chopin Foundation Piano Competition in New York. Currently, he is the Principal Pianist of the CCSO.

A long-time member and former CCSO Concertmaster, Argentine Violinist Donatti is also the Concertmaster of the ECHO Orchestra in Houston as well as First Violinist of the Opus4 String Quartet.

Italian-born Clarinetist Petruzziello is a Yamaha Performing Artist and currently serves as the Assistant Principal Clarinetist of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Principal Clarinetist of the CCSO.