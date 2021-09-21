Coastal Bend College to Offer Online Introduction to QuickBooks Online Course

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College has a program that makes it easy to take high-quality, noncredit online courses. Coastal Bend College has partnered with Ed2Go to offer hundreds of online, instructor-led courses and is pleased to announce the launch of “Introduction to QuickBooks Online.”

This QuickBooks course will teach you how to manage your business finances with QuickBooks Online. This powerful accounting software has helped millions of small business owners oversee their finances. And with the cloud-based program outpacing the desktop version, there's no better time to refresh your QuickBooks knowledge.

You will learn to use key features of QuickBooks Online and gain hands-on experience creating invoices, receipts, and statements; track payables, inventory, and receivables; generating reports; and more. Whether you're new to QuickBooks or need a quick refresher, this course will empower you to take control of your business's financial accounting, all with the ease and convenience of an online platform.

This course is part of Coastal Bend College’s growing catalog of more than 300 instructor-facilitated online courses. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction, and interaction with fellow students, participants in these courses gain valuable knowledge at their convenience. They have the flexibility to study at their own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. And they can access the classroom 24/7 from anywhere with an Internet connection.

To learn more, call Coastal Bend College at (361) 354-2768 or go to www.coastalbend.edu/ce for more information.