Alice, San Diego High Schools Homecoming Royalty

Melissa Cantu Trevino

Alice and San Diego High School students announced their 2021 Homecoming Royalty during Friday, Sept. 17, football games.

Alice Royalty

King - Cash Benavidez

Queen - Kathryn Benavides

Prince - Leroy Adams

Princess - Darrean Resendez

Duke - Landon Rodriguez

Duchess - Jade Benavidez

Baron - Jacob Casarez

Baroness - Natalie Garcia

San Diego Royalty