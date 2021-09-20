Fence of Love: A tribute to those lost to COVID-19

Anyone who passes by the baseball field fence at the Anderson Park will notice a COVID-19 Memorial Fence of Love. The portion of the northside fence is decorated to honor the people of Jim Wells and Duval Counties who lost their lives to COVID-19.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, people gathered to pay tribute to COVID-19 victims.

"It's bittersweet. We're gathered together for a common cause; to recognize and acknowledge our loved ones lost to this terrible (disease)," said Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco. "On this occasion, we all come together as one. We become one family through a common cause, through the hurt, through the sacrifices."

The Fence of Love became reality after a citizen reached out to Carrasco with the hopes of having a memorial to honor those lost to COVID-19. With the city staff and city administration the COVID-19 Memorial Fence of Love was constructed.

"This is for healing," Carrasco said. "This is for remembrance of our loved ones."

During the ceremony, Lisa Rodriguez, Mari Pena, Gerry Bautista and Maricela Perez shared their stories on COVID-19 and their loved ones. Rodriguez lost her parents, Pena lost her husband, Bautista lost his mother and two sisters, and Perez lost her mother.

Bautista also told the attendees about his battle with COVID-19. He described the struggles he endured as he fought to live and the struggles his family faced as his family members died.

"This is not an easy virus. We've never been through this before. We have a loved ones (that) we can't reach out to, we can't sit with that loved one, we can't hold that loved one. It's hard. I feel for you and our family members. We're here to honor them. To honor their memory...We come together as a community and as a city."

One by one family members tied a wooden ornament to the Fence of Love. Each ornament had a name of someone special. Some had messages and scriptures of inspiration and some even adorned photos.