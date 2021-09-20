Bridging Families

submitted

Nine-year-old Cesar and his bubbly personality are looking for his forever family.

Cesar is very excited about the prospect of meeting his forever family and wants them to know he is a sweet and enthusiastic boy. He is ready to share his bubbly personality with his family.

Cesar’s’ interests include being outdoors, riding his bicycle, playing sports; whether it is football, basketball or baseball, and when in doors, he would like to challenge you to a video game.

Another outdoor activity Cesar enjoys is taking a splash in the pool whenever he gets a chance, as summertime is his favorite time of the year.

Cesar Antonio looks forward to finding a forever family who will be there for him as his biggest fans, when he is on the field or the gymnasium court playing sports. But also, and most important to him, parents who will love and guide him as he grows to meet his full potential.

