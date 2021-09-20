Alice Municipal Court sets docket

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, Sept. 23 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person, but court can also be accessed via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://txcourts.zoom.us/j/97606640983

Meeting ID: 976 0664 0983

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,97606640983# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,97606640983# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 976 0664 0983

Find your local number: https://txcourts.zoom.us/u/acRQobCTHn

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Joe Aguila for no driver's license.

Ericka Nichole Aguilar for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Joe Aguilar for two counts of expired operator's license, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, three counts of violate promise to appear, expired registration, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ayla Marie Arriaga for driving while license invalid.

Nicholas Aaron Arriola for no driver's license.

Joseph Edward Asevedo for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

J. Ismael Baltazar for no driver's license.

Albina Barrego de Hinojosa for failure to control speed.

Leonel V. Barrientes Jr. for open container, speeding and expired registration.

Priscilla Ann Benavides for speeding in a school zone.

Tristan Jay Briones for defective tail lamps.

Donald Bruce for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired operator's license.

Jose Antonio Bustos Jr. for no driver's license.

Carlos Castillo Jr. for burning trash on private property.

Belinda Espinoza for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Cassie Folger for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Maria Christina Valdez for no driver's license.

Roberta Villegas

Luciano Buentello

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Jessica Canales for turning when unsafe, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Lorraine Fidencia Casas for driving while license invalid.

Pablo Castillo for expired registration, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jaime Alfaro Chapa for increased speed while being overtaken.

Jesus Salinas Cruz for no driver's license.

Monica Cuevas for expired registration and no driver's license - second offense.

Rene Davila for two counts of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and two counts of violate promise to appear.

David De Leon for driving while license invalid.

Marrion DeLeon for driving while license invalid.

Zoey Casas

Sylvia Chapa

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Orlando Gregorio Chapa for speeding.

Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping and failure to appear.

Margaret Roxanne Davila for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Belinda Espinoza for driving while license invalid.

Adan Estrada for failure to maintain financial responsibility and endanger child imminent danger.

Jessica Lee Falcon for failed to yield right of way, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Victoria Lee Franco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Sable Celeste Galvan for no driver's license.

Jimmy Manuel Padilla Jr. for public intoxication.

Javier Oscar Salinas for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, fictitious license plate and public intoxication.

Devin Tyler Young for assault.

Adrian Estrada

Cassie Folger

Billy Segura

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Gabriel Cantu Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and fictitious license plate/registration.

Alma Linda Diaz for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of expired registration, expired motor vehicle inspection, three counts of failure to appear, two counts of driving while license invalid, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and expired operator's license.

Jesus Jaime Duncan for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tania Esquivel for expired registration and running a red light.

Aurora Torres Garcia for discharging firearms within city limits.

Deziray Renay Garcia for no driver's license.

Robin Lynn Garcia for running a stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ruby Canales Garcia for expired registration.

Aixa Ann Garza for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Sarah Michelle Garza for failure to control speed.

Nina Nicole Zapata for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Vidal Garcia

Jesus Rosas

Christopher Garcia

Juan Garcia

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Miguel Teodoro Cruz for assault.

Ben Eugene Fuentes for open container.

Felicia Garcia for expired registration, failure to control speed, no driver's license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Gabriella Celeste Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Larry Arnel for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mathew I. Garcia for possession of illegal smoking products, no driver's license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to control speed.

Jayce Ryan Gathright for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alicia Gonzales for drove center lane.

Anthony Gonzales Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Linda Gonzales for driving while license invalid and display fictitious license plate.

Jose Alberto Gonzalez Jr. for expired registration.

Ashley Gutierrez for no driver's license.

Rufino Gutierrez for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jimmy Lee Hernandez for four counts of assault.

Aaron Joseph Valverde for expired registration.

Abraham Gonzalez

Jose Gonzalez

Ray Teague

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

Joe Robby Jones III for open container.

Nicanor Juarez for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Destiny Cerah Luna for expired registration, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Esmeralda Sanchez Luna for failure to yield right of way at open intersection.

Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration.

Brittney Allison Molina for backed without safety and expired registration.

Veronica Meza

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Eric Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Edmundo Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Pedro Garza III for no seat belt - driver, two counts of unsafe speed and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Daniel Anthony Gelista for expired registration.

Leila Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Laura Gonzalez for running a stop sign.

Genaro Perez III for expired operator's license.

Gilberto Javier Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rebecca Lynn Perez for failure to control speed.

Oliva Ramirez for backed without safety.

Martin Carl Rivera Jr. for expired registration.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Victor Amador Lasos for public intoxication.

Esmeralda Elizabeth Paredes for speeding, expired registration, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, and two counts of no driver's license.

Hayley Marie Rodriguez for failure to yield right of way turning left.

Juan Rodriguez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Marissa Villarreal Rodriguez for expired registration.

Veronica Lee Rodriguez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Yvonne DeLeon Rodriguez for failure to control speed.

Pamela Esquivel

Ryan Garcia

Jimmy Joslin

John Perales

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Justin Ray Lopez for two counts of expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license invalid.

Mario Alberto Madrigal III for expired operator's license.

Terence LaRue Mann for criminal mischief Class C.

Vicente Noel Ramirez for theft.

Victoria Faith Salinas for speeding.

Heath Smith for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Mark William Smith for expired registration.

Rosa Lynda Torres for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jesus Zendejas for assault.

Amy Rodriguez

Mirelda Solano

Jezzica Villarreal

Humberto Zamora

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Miguel Mesa for fictitious license plate/registration.

Docket call at 3 p.m.

Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Margarita Marie Cruz Molina for possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Neely for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cesar Ochoa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Danny Leonard Olivares for running a red light, driving while license invalid, five counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of violate promise to appear, and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Albert Ramos for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nola Renee Robles for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 3:30 p.m.

Iza Salinas for driving while license invalid.

Jorge Homer Tamez Jr. for assault.

Docket call at 4 p.m.