Area Catholic Church to hold "Catholics Returning Home" series

ANNAVILLE - Catholics Returning Home is a series of classes for non-practicing Catholics who have considered returning to an active life in the church.

The six week series is offered at no charge at the St. Peter Prince of Apostles Catholic Church in Annaville. Each class is for two hours and will target individuals who are considering returning to active participation in the life of the church.

The program was started in 2003. Since then over 250 inactive Catholics have attended the classes, most of whom have returned to the Church with renewed joy and love of God. Everyone who has attended has received a warm welcome, no matter what their background or reason for leaving the church.

The classes cover subjects such as the mass, confession, church history and what the beliefs of the church. There is also open and candid discussion of subjects of concern to the attendees. Lasting friendships and renewal of faith have resulted from this program.

Classes are conducted by Deacon Al Cicora and staff.

Anyone with questions about returning to active participation in the church, are invited to join in a warm, welcoming and spiritual atmosphere.