Alice Fire Department mourns the loss of Firefighter

The Alice Fire Department is saddened to announce that Firefighter Robert Liguez passed away Friday after a short sickness. Liguez was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 .

Robert Liguez dedicated 27 years to the City of Alice, 21 of those years as a Firefighter. Throughout his career he progressed through the department and earned his rank as a Fire Equipment Operator. Prior to beginning his career as a Firefighter he was a part of the cities Parks Department where he helped maintain our cities parks and playgrounds. He was currently a vital member of the fire department and in addition to serving his local city he also served his country with the US Army. Always positive, helpful, and dedicated to serving the community. Known by all in the department as a problem solver, there were not many things he could not fix or figure out.

“This is a huge loss for our department, we are heartbroken and in shock,” said Chief Patrick J. Thomas. “Please pray for his family, his children, his grandchildren, and the rest of our department. We are going to miss him dearly as he always brought smiles and laughter to our firehouse.”

Firefighter Robert Liguez leaves behind a family with 6 children and 7 grandchildren. Details on funeral arrangements have not been released by the family.