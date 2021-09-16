Three Alice people found guilty on drug charges in federal court

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office was recently notified that two of its cases had been heard in federal court. David Clay Bowen, Hillary Sanchez and Guillermo Nunez, all of Alice, were sentenced to lengthy prison sentences by the federal court.

The three individuals were on two separate drug cases by sheriff deputies in 2020.

David Clay Bowen

Bowen was recently sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, according to the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office. Bowen had been stopped on Oct. 6, 2020 by JWC Sheriff’s Investigators. During the stop, approximately 28 grams of Methamphetamine were located. The case was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) authorities.

Hillary Sanchez and Guillermo Nunez

The Alice couple was found guilty in federal court and were sentenced to 65 months in a Federal Prison, according to the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office. Nunez and Sanchez were arrested during a traffic stop on July 29, 2020 by U.S. Border Patrol, JWC Sheriff’s Deputies and the Agua Dulce Marshal’s Office. The arrest was a joint task force operation that led to the discovery and seizure of meth, cocaine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax and black tar heroin. Through the investigation a search of the vehicle was conducted. Agents discovered approximately 52 grams of meth, 15 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, 15 Xanax bars, two grams of black tar heroin, drug paraphernalia and $1,200 in cash.

