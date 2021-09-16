Lowe's make donation to San Diego firefighters for third year

SAN DIEGO - For the third year in a roll, Lowe's raised $1,920 to benefit the San Diego Fire Department. Every year Lowe's holds a fundraiser for the fire department.

On Wednesday, Lowe’s manger Genaro Arce presented the check to Firefighter Lalo Longoria and other volunteer firefighters.

"It's not a lot of money, but every dollar counts," Arce said. "They do so much for our community that we can afford to give back. We know that a lot of what they needed isn't funded."

He said that the monies were possible thanks to the community especially donations from Manuel Soliz and Robert Benavides and his wife, Irma.

"We thank Lowe's for their continued support especially to the community who donate their hard earned money. We are a volunteer fire department, but we do anything we can to help our community. This is our community," said Fire Chief Juan Soliz. "We are from here and the money we received from Lowe's, and every donation we receive, goes back into this community to make sure we have the life-saving equipment our community deserves."

The fundraiser for the department started when Arce learned that the firefighters in San Diego were volunteers and didn’t get paid. He used his position at Lowe's to find away to contribution to the store.

Soliz reminds the community that they are always looking for members. For more information call 361-279-9970 or message the department on Facebook at San Diego Tx Fire Dept.