Coastal Bend College collaborates in Alice with South Texas leaders for a better tomorrow

Leaders from Coastal Bend College held a round table meeting with Del Mar College, Texas Workforce along with the Jim Wells County Economic Director Larry Martinez, Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco and County Judge Juan Rodriguez last week with all signs pointing to better days.

It's been a year since the City of Alice and the Jim Wells County Commissioners Court signed a resolution to request a legislative change to replace Coastal Bend College as the higher education entity in the area. The main cause was to have better education opportunities in Alice. The Senate Committees on Education and Higher Education did not vote for House Bill 628 during the May legislative session but it seems the ultimate goal for change and progress are coming together.

Stephanie Yuma recently started her role as Site Director for the Coastal Bend College- Alice campus and facilitated the meeting with the area leaders.

"This meeting was a direct reflection of the type of leadership and commitment these various stakeholders have, to not only our students but on the sustainability of programs offered and the growth of the local economy; together, we can have a significant impact on all fronts," Yuma said.

"It was honestly a real collaboration, I could not be more positive about the tone of the meeting," Martinez said. "Everyone at the meeting contributed with ideas and innovation. The ultimate goal is to provide better opportunities for students in the area to provide training that aligns with jobs in our region and also for people in the community to learn new trades. There are many professionals that look for better or different opportunities as they get older so I'm confident after our first meeting that education in our area will be better as we progress."

Carrasco said the meeting was positive and she is looking forward to better opportunities for the community.

"The two college entities were open to ideas and working together and the outcome included seeking grant funding to help bridge gaps for better education opportunities for students- the collaboration and innovation was a breath of fresh air," Carrasco said.

"It's a win, win for everyone involved," Rodriguez added. "It has been a long battle but I think the collaboration will be a great opportunity for students, residents as well as for the economy."

