Coastal Bend College to Offer Non-Credit Complete Project Manager with CAPM and PMP Prep Program

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a complete project manager with CAPM and PMP Prep non-credit program completely online.

The Complete Project Manager with CAPM® and PMP® Prep online training program provides you with a thorough understanding of project management from start to finish. You'll start with a good foundation of project management concepts and terminology. You'll then build on that foundation by taking a closer look at certain critical project management aspects in-depth. Material is presented sequentially as it would likely occur in actual projects. You'll gain a thorough understanding of how to apply project management concepts, in addition to any specific variations between them. Key and critical topics are explored in depth as they are appropriate for a more intermediate and advanced level understanding.

This is combined program ("bundle") consisting of the Essentials of Project Management and Mastering Project Management courses. This program is based on the current Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide), which establishes the international standard regarding the project management discipline. It aligns with PMI's Talent Triangle® and is also eligible for Professional Development Units (PDUs) for PMP® or other project management certifications.

This program meets and exceeds the requirements for those interested in the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) ® or PMP certifications. Students who are interested in earning the CAPM and PMP credentials must schedule and pay for the exams on their own after program completion.

Prerequisites: This course has no prerequisites other than a basic knowledge of how to use a computer and the internet.

This course will prepare you to sit for the CAPM exam. To qualify for the exam, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Secondary degree (high school diploma, associate degree or the global equivalent)

23 hours of project management education completed by the time you sit for the exam. (This course meets the education requirement.)

This course will also prepare you for the PMP Certification Exam. Student who wish to take the PMP Certification exam will need to meet one of the following sets of requirements to take the exam:

A four-year degree

36 months of leading projects

35 hours of project management education/training or CAPM® Certification

— OR —

A high school diploma or an associate degree (or global equivalent)

60 months of leading projects

35 hours of project management education/training or CAPM® Certification

The program cost is $1995 and includes the following textbook:

A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge

CAPM Exam Prep

PMP Exam Prep

If you have any questions or would like to register for the complete project manager with CAPM and PMP Prep program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.