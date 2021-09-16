Kathleen Kasper: Spreading the 'good news' for 25 years

South Texas ordained Christian minister Kathleen G. Kasper celebrated her 25th anniversary following her passion for teaching her interpretation of the word of God.

Originally from Houston, Kasper moved to Alice in 2008 and ministered at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She decided to follow her internal guidance to branch out on her own and share her message at the Living Word Fellowship in Alice.

"I enjoy the direction of my ministry now because I can teach the whole books of the bible, not just a part of the scriptures I'm told to teach," said Kasper. "It does take more time and we may spend an entire Sunday service on one verse, but I'm teaching what I feel I am being called to preach by God and it flows better."

Kasper preaches the books in the Holy Bible at her pace and provides communion to the congregation on Sundays. She also teaches on a local radio station and recently wrote a book titled "Digging Deeper: into Genesis 1-11."

"My congregation is a little different and I'm proud of that because I think it's more important to grow in-depth. I have online teachings that reach people all around the world and are used as a study guide," Kasper explains. "I think religion has torn people apart and my job as a Christian minister is to teach the bible."

"I believe there is always more to learn and areas to grow to understand better. To me, that is what is so important and my goal is to teach every book in the bible in depth before I die," she added.