Gov. Abbott appoints Del Mar College leaders to new Texas Commission on Community College Finance

Staff Reports

Announcements by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office and the Texas Association of Community Colleges (TACC), in conjunction with the Texas Business Leadership Council, acknowledge the appointment by the Governor of two Del Mar College (DMC) leaders to the new Texas Commission on Community College Finance. DMC Board of Regents Chair Carol A. Scott and Mark Escamilla, Ph.D., College President and Chief Executive Officer, have both been appointed to the commission for “terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor,” according to news releases from his office and TACC.

Established by Texas Senate Bill 1230 (87-R), the commission will provide recommendations to the 88th Texas Legislature to establish sufficient state formula funding for public community and junior colleges in support of education and training and improved student outcomes that meet Texas’ higher education goals.

Scott and Escamilla will be among 12 appointees overall to serve the state’s public community colleges while on the commission. Member representation includes college, business and policy leaders from across the state.

“Community colleges are critical to Texas’ future prosperity due to their role in providing affordable and accessible education and training opportunities to all Texans. The current state funding formula for public community and junior colleges was established almost a half century ago and is no longer adequate for determining actual funding needs of the 50 community college districts,” said Scott. “The Texas Commission on Community College Finance will examine the funding model and recommend updates that reflect the needs of our colleges and our students across the landscape of the state and higher education.”

Scott is the current Chair of the Community College Association of Texas Trustees and notes, “I am honored to represent the voice of more than 400 elected community college leaders across the State in this important work.”