Alice Rotarians Ofelia Hunter and Sandra Bowen met Claudia Morales Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Coyote Corner.

Morales helps oversees the Coyote Corner. Rotarians assisted with stocking and organizing new uniforms that were recently donated as part of the Alice Rotary Club's 2021-2022 grant.

Both Rotarians stressed how great it was to be able to help where help is needed in our community.