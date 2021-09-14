Premont Cactus 4-H members participated in Grocery Wars

Premont Cactus 4-H members recently participated in Grocery Wars at an area grocery store. 

The kids had 15 minutes and $12 to get ingredients off the clue list they had prepared before arriving at the grocery store. They then get back to the Jim Wells County fairgrounds to cook with the items they had purchased.

The purpose of the activity is to continue to teach 4-H members how agriculture provides food found at local stores and then ends up on the family kitchen table for a meal. 

