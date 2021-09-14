Pregnancy Resource Center invites community to virtual Celebration of Life banquet

submitted

The Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center invites the community to join in celebrating their 10th year of operations at this year’s Celebration of Life Banquet.

The virtual portion of the banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30th.

Patti Troell, Executive Director for the Pregnancy Center states, “Since we didn’t get to have our banquet in 2020 due to COVID, this year we will be having a limited seating in person banquet along with a virtual option from the brand-new Community Life Center at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church.”

This year’s banquet speaker, Claire Culwell, is an internationally known pro-life speaker and author who was actually a twin survivor of abortion.

“I think everyone should hear Claire’s story because it is a wonderful message of redemption, healing and forgiveness. She is living proof of God’s hope and love for every human life," Troell stated.

The Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center, which is actually a mobile unit, serves a seven- county region of South Texas which includes two days per month in Alice. Their mission is to offer hope to individuals who are facing an unplanned pregnancy. They provide free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds along with prenatal vitamins, and Earn While You Learn parenting classes. These parenting classes are offered in person or on line whereby girls can watch videos, answer homework questions and earn Baby Bucks which are redeemable at the Centers Baby Boutique.

According to Troell, the Pregnancy Resource Center started in 2011, with a community banquet to raise funds for the Mobile Unit. The Center was fortunate to be given the full amount to purchase the mobile from The Riviera Telephone Company. Other community donations came in that year which allowed them to purchase the necessary equipment and supplies along with sending some of the new board members and volunteers to the three-day training in Ohio. By November 2012, the Mobile Unit was opened for business and since that time, the Pregnancy Center has seen over 1500 clients and performed over 800 ultrasounds.

“In moving forward with this ministry, our greatest need now is a full- time salaried sonographer or nurse willing to train in sonography who is available every time the mobile is open. One of the reasons the ultrasound is vital for a woman with an unplanned pregnancy," Troell said. “is we need to show her the heartbeat and the life of that baby. It is a limited ultrasound that verifies life because statistics show that women who aren’t sure if they want to parent that baby, once they see the life inside her will often decide they want to parent that baby.”

Troell is also looking for volunteers to be a client advocate and even men are needed to serve in the pit crew.

“Client advocates receive extensive training through videos and observing the trained volunteers. All we ask is they can volunteer for at least four hours a month," Troell said.

Community members interested in participating in the free Virtual Celebration of Life Banquet can register online at www.klebergpregnancy.org/banquet or call the Pregnancy Center at 361-945-4282.