SNHU Announces Summer 2021 Dean's and President's List
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 Dean's and President's List.
Dean's list
- Raquel Taylor of San Diego
- Yvonne Arredondo of Falfurrias
- Brandy Dickey of Corpus Christi
- Keyaira Young of Corpus Christi
- David Bennett of Corpus Christi
- Raul Arellano of Corpus Christi
President's list
- Cristian Gonzalez of Falfurrias
- Trevor Holland of Corpus Christi
- Stephany Guzman of Corpus Christi
- Misty Atwood of Corpus Christi
- Donnie Clarke of Corpus Christi
- Jennifer Son of Corpus Christi
- Timothy Jones of Corpus Christi
- Marco Gonzalez of Corpus Christi
- Jaclyn Jaquez of Corpus Christi
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.