SNHU Announces Summer 2021 Dean's and President's List

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 Dean's and President's List.

Dean's list

  • Raquel Taylor of San Diego 
  • Yvonne Arredondo of Falfurrias 
  • Brandy Dickey of Corpus Christi 
  • Keyaira Young of Corpus Christi 
  • David Bennett of Corpus Christi 
  • Raul Arellano of Corpus Christi 

President's list

  • Cristian Gonzalez of Falfurrias
  • Trevor Holland of Corpus Christi
  • Stephany Guzman of Corpus Christi
  • Misty Atwood of Corpus Christi
  • Donnie Clarke of Corpus Christi
  • Jennifer Son of Corpus Christi
  • Timothy Jones of Corpus Christi
  • Marco Gonzalez of Corpus Christi
  • Jaclyn Jaquez of Corpus Christi

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.