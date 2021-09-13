SNHU Announces Summer 2021 Dean's and President's List

submitted

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 Dean's and President's List.

Dean's list

Raquel Taylor of San Diego

Yvonne Arredondo of Falfurrias

Brandy Dickey of Corpus Christi

Keyaira Young of Corpus Christi

David Bennett of Corpus Christi

Raul Arellano of Corpus Christi

President's list

Cristian Gonzalez of Falfurrias

Trevor Holland of Corpus Christi

Stephany Guzman of Corpus Christi

Misty Atwood of Corpus Christi

Donnie Clarke of Corpus Christi

Jennifer Son of Corpus Christi

Timothy Jones of Corpus Christi

Marco Gonzalez of Corpus Christi

Jaclyn Jaquez of Corpus Christi

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.