NRCS to host free webinar for agriculture communities

submitted

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), in partnership with Minority Landowner Magazine, will hold a September webinar series for farmers, ranchers, landowners, and community agriculture organizations on Sept. 21 for Central Texas, Sept. 22 for West Texas, and Sept. 23 for South Texas. The Central and South Texas sessions will be 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. CDT. The West Texas session will be 1 p.m.– 5 p.m. MDT. There is no cost to register, and attendees may join one or multiple sessions.

These webinars will benefit those engaged in traditional farming and ranching, but also those producing fresh local food through urban agriculture including community farms and community gardens.

The topics will cover the NRCS technical and financial assistance programs, the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) farm loan programs, community agriculture and community farms, and farmer and landowner legal issues such as wills, estate planning, and heirs’ property. Experts will also be available to answer questions on disaster programs, marketing, soil health, livestock operations, vegetable production, forest management, pest management, high tunnels (hoop houses), irrigation, programs for veterans, and more.

From new or beginning farmer, to experienced farmer, gain valuable information on operating a successful agricultural operation. If you have questions about how to attend a virtual webinar, call Melissa Blair, NRCS at (361) 248-3851.

Persons with disabilities who plan to join this meeting and may need auxiliary aids or services or persons who are deaf or hearing impaired are requested to contact Melissa Blair by Sept. 14, 2021 or melissa.blair@usda.gov so appropriate arrangements can be made.