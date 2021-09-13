NEC Prepared for Local Effects of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC) is closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicholas and we are ready to respond to any outages that may occur. As an electric cooperative, we are based in the communities we serve and can address any impacts as quickly as possible, beginning restoration efforts as soon as conditions are safe.

The local area will see some direct impacts from the storm as early as Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. NEC's service territory is projected to experience some heavy rains and windy conditions as the storm passes over the region. With heavy rain and winds, there is a potential for power outages from fallen limbs and trees.

NEC encourages all members, especially those on life support or those taking care of someone on life support, to prepare for the possibility of extended outages. Should a member experience an outage, please contact us at 361-387-2581. Please follow the NEC Facebook page and website for up-to-date information, power outage restoration, as well as safety tips, and more.

NEC urges members to act now to prepare to remain safe and comfortable in the event of an outage. NEC members are also encouraged to continue monitoring forecasts and seek information from trusted, official sources.

While NEC crews are standing by, some simple things you can do now are:

Fill up your vehicles ahead of time, as gas pumps require electricity to operate. Stock up on enough bottled water and nonperishable food items to last a few days.

Fully charge your laptops, phones, and tablets, and keep them plugged in until you actually lose power, giving you as much battery life as possible.

If you do experience an outage, be sure to turn off and unplug everything you can from electrical outlets—especially major electronics and large appliance. This helps prevent overloaded circuits when power is restored. When power comes back on, plug in, and turn on items one at a time.

If you plan to use a generator during a power outage, be familiar with the machine and know how to use it safely.

Do not approach downed power lines or poles. They could still be energized and are dangerous.

Do not plug the generator into home circuits if you don’t have a professionally installed transfer switch. Otherwise, you could back feed electricity on to de-energized lines which could kill a power line worker down the line as he works to restore power.

Do not approach downed power lines or poles. They could still be energized and are dangerous. Stay away and report it to NEC or the local utility and emergency responders immediately.

Lastly, NEC encourages all members to follow local news sources, the NEC Facebook page, as well as NEC website and NEC Storm Center for news regarding the upcoming tropical storm’s impact to the coastal bend and surrounding areas.