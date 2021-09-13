Honk parade for local first responders

submitted

Schallert and Noonan Elementary students held a first responder honk parade on Friday, Sept. 10 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The students are to young to have been around on Sept. 11, 2001, but the teachers and staff of Alice Independent School District honor the lives of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks by continuing to share the tragic story.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, according to History.com.

The parade was to honor those lost be honoring local first responders.