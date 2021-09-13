DKG attend 92nd Texas State Convention

submitted

The Beta Pi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society International was represented at the 92nd Texas State (TSO) Convention held at Denton, Texas this past summer. Attending were Beta Pi President Nora Lopez of Agua Dulce; Elva Garcia, Adela Navarro and Mellie Smithwick from Alice.

TSO President Patti Belknap, Theta Alpha, Area 9, Arlington, presided over the convention. Beta Pi Chapter was recognized for donating to the Alpha State Texas Educational Foundation (ASTEF). ASTEF awards scholarships and grants for Aspiring Educators; provides funding for leadership training for professional educators and awards funds for project stipends to benefit Texas students and teachers. Beta Pi donated to ASTEF scholarships, leadership and to the Eula Lee Carter Memorial Foundation. The Eula Lee Carter Memorial Foundation funds are used for DKG members in Latin American Countries in the Southwest Region to pay for tuition and necessary instructional materials to improve their educational advancement.

Other awards received were Five-Star Newsletters, Veronica Nava, editor, Beta Pi Tattler; Tudor Rose Award for an increase in membership, Nelda Perez, membership chairman; Early Bird Award and Exemplary Recognition for the chapter yearbook, Rosie Delgado, yearbook chairman; DKG Compliant Websites, Mellie Smithwick, webmaster.

All four attendees represented Beta Pi Chapter by serving as a member of the State committees. Garcia served on the Ceremonies Committee; Smithwick was a member of the Technology Committee; Navarro served on the Legislation Committee; and Lopez is Beta Pi Chapter’s 2020-2022 chapter president.

Garcia was honored at a 50+ Member Reception for her 55 years in DKG and the Beta Pi Chapter. During a Celebration Brunch, Garcia was recognized as the recipient of the Texas State Golden Rose Award for 2020. This award is based on her leadership and involvement in local, State and International committees and activities of DKG-TSO. Beta Pi’s Immediate Past President Navarro said of Garcia, “ She is an exemplary role model to all members and inspires members to emulate her.”

The Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society International was founded in Austin, Texas, on May 11, 1929 by Dr. Annie Webb Blanton. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. The Beta Pi Chapter was organized November 16, 1935 by Dr. Blanton, and will be celebrating 86 years this November.