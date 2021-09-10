Heavy rainfall possible over South Texas Sunday through Tuesday: Here's the latest

South Texas is at the peak of the tropical season. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) currently forecasts a tropical wave near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico to enter the Bay of Campeche this weekend.

The NHC forecasts that this development will likely become a tropical depression Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast. The Jim Wells county emergency management office reports heavy rainfall possible over South Texas Sunday through Tuesday.

What to expect:

Total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches may occur over the Coastal Bend and over the Victoria Crossroads for the period Sunday through Tuesday. Less than 3 inches of rainfall are expected during this period over the Brush Country and over the Rio Grande Plains. Heavy rainfall may result in isolated flash flooding over portions of the Coastal Bend and Victoria Crossroads. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall for portions of the Coastal Bend and Victoria Crossroads Sunday.

Safety concerns:

Several locations may experience minor flooding with flood waters capable of causing small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches to become swollen and overflow in a few places, but with little to no property damage. Quick ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas with an increased risk of hydroplaning on roadways. Storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and overflow in a few places. Flood waters may prompt brief road closures.