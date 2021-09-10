Looking for plans this weekend in Alice? Here's your guide

September is in full swing but it seems the summer heat has a relentless hold on the weather in South Texas. Since the days are still long and the colder weather is still at bay you might want to get out this weekend and check out what's going on.

Here's a list of community events that are happening in Alice this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 10

9/11:CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice honoring first-responders

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and the American Heart Association (AHA) are collaborating to remember the first responders who lost their lives on that day.

This event of remembrance will be held at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice on Friday, September 10, at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

The Alice Rotary Club will host the 9/11 20 year anniversary honoring the tragic event that changed history. The remembrance ceremony will be held in downtown Alice at 500 E. Main St, Alice, TX 78332 (Alice City Hall) starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Alice Farmers Market will have new vendors this weekend at 1250 E. Houston St. Alice, TX 78332 (Sutherland's parking lot) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This weekend the market will be selling local organic meats, farm goods and locally made jellies and jams. Lumpia Express will be at the event featuring homemade Filipino and Asian cuisine. For more information, contact Tony Piccola at 512-905-1995.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621 at 2200 N. Texas Blvd. will host a Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $3 for parking and all proceeds will go to the VFW and veteran efforts. Masks will be required. For more information contact 361-255-0398.

Friday-Sunday Sept. 12

The Bluntzer Fruit stand will open this weekend after their annual summer break. Residents will be able to shop for fresh fruit, vegetables and local items such as Texas honey, homemade tortillas, and infused olive oils. The store is located at 5459 FM 624 Robstown, Texas; 78380 and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Contact (361) 522-8637 or visit Bluntzer Fruit Stand Facebook Page.

If you're hanging out at Lake Findley this weekend kayak rentals are available. Rentals are limited to two persons per day for up to 6 hours per trip. Personal instruction is available if needed for bass fishing at $100 per person. To book your rentals call Rikki Lamas at 361-562-3078.

