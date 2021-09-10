A COVID-19 memorial ceremony for the community

The City of Alice will hold a memorial ceremony to honor the families and residents in the area that have lost a loved one to COVID-19.

The ornaments for the memorial will be located at the Alice Public Library and at the Alice Municipal Golf Course. A fence at the park will include ornaments as personal memorials of names and sentiments for those that lost their lives during the pandemic.

"I would like to invite the public to this event because so many of us in the community have been touched by the effects of the pandemic. This will be a special event to honor the lives lost and be in support of one another," said Alice mayor Cynthia Carrasco.

Information:

When: Sunday, Sept.19 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Anderson Park located at 2290 N. Texas Blvd. Alice, TX 78332.

Contact: City of Alice 361-668-7210