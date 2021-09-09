Laredo girl victorious after third heart surgery

submitted

LAREDO – When Victoria Morales was born in Laredo in February of 2018, her mother, Marisol Flores, said it was a desperate situation due to Victoria’s life-threatening heart condition.

Immediately after being born, Victoria was flown from Laredo to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi by Driscoll’s Critical Care Transport Team.

Upon arrival in Corpus Christi, Victoria was taken to the Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Driscoll Children’s Hospital so that she could receive the best care while she awaited her first of three heart surgeries at The Driscoll Heart Center.

This August, Victoria had her third heart surgery with Driscoll cardiothoracic surgeon Stephen M. Langley, MBBS, MD, FRCS (CTh), FETCS, and it went well.

Now, thanks to Driscoll Children’s Hospital, Victoria’s situation is no longer a desperate one.

“It is a miracle and her name says it all. Victoria is victorious. There is nothing left to say but thanks to Driscoll for the attention you have given us, both in Laredo and in Corpus Christi,” said Marisol Flores.