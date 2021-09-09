9/11: Special event at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice honoring first-responders

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and the American Heart Association (AHA) are collaborating to remember the first responders who lost their lives on that day.

This event of remembrance will be held at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice on Friday, September 10, 2021. Leaders from the hospital, AHA and community will be joined by local first responders to walk 20 steps in honor of each first responder who gave the ultimate sacrifice. All participants will wear masks and practice social distancing.

Remembrance Event for 9/11 Fallen First Responders hosted by CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital, Alice leaders & associates and Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco.

Information:

When: 10: 30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Where: CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice, 2500 E. Main St., Alice, TX 78332. The event will start in the lobby of the hospital.