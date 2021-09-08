Woman struck and killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Brooks County

ENCINO - Corpus Christi-The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one vehicle-pedestrian fatality crash that occurred Tuesday, Spet. 7, at about 4:27 a.m., on State Highway 281.

First responders were called to the accident scene approximately one mile north of Encino in Brooks County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F-250 (driver and passenger) was traveling north on SH 281. El Salvador resident Josselyn Flores Aquino, 21, attempted to cross the northbound lane of SH 281 from the center median to the right side of the roadway, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

The driver of the F-150 attempted to avoid the pedestrian and took evasive action but still struck Aquino. The driver of the F-150 lost control and overturned off the roadway.

Driver and passenger of the F-150 were treated and released at the scene of the crash. No charges will be filed against the driver of the Ford pickup truck. Troopers are further investigating.