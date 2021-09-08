Texas A&M faculty get $7.7 million to advance their research

submitted

Thirteen distinguished faculty members from across Texas A&M University have been honored as 2021 Chancellor’s Enhancing Development and Generating Excellence in Scholarship (EDGES) Fellows.

The fellowships -- which come with more than $7.7 million in funding -- are just the latest investment The Texas A&M University System has made to recruit and retain world-class faculty, said Chancellor John Sharp.

“The A&M System is making unprecedented investments in top scholars and I could not be more proud about it,” Sharp said. “Over the past eight years, we’ve invested a total of $230 million to recruit and retain top academic talent.”

Since 2013, the Chancellor’s Research Initiative has provided one-time funds to recruit and hire faculty who will have a transformational impact upon the academic and research missions of their schools.

Sharp launched the EDGES Fellowship in 2019 to honor, incentivize and boost mid-career faculty at the associate or early full professor ranks who are making significant marks in their disciplines. The recognition highlights the Texas A&M System’s focus on supporting, retaining and recognizing faculty with significant and sustained accomplishments and the promise of continued high-impact scholarship.

“Chancellor John Sharp’s support for EDGES recognizes our outstanding faculty members who are earning national and international acclaim,” said Mark H. Weichold, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs for The Texas A&M University System.

EDGES Fellows retain the right to use the title throughout their tenure as faculty members in good standing at Texas A&M University.

The awards pair with endeavors like the Presidential Impact Fellowships and other faculty investment programs to empower and advance the careers of faculty at every level.

The 2021 EDGES Fellows are:

Muthukumar Bagavathiannan, Associate Professor of Soil and Crop Science, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences;

Kalena Cortes, Associate Professor of Public Service and Administration, Bush School of Government & Public Service;

Scott V. Dindot, Associate Professor of Veterinary Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences;

Arum Han, Professor of Electrical Engineering, College of Engineering;

Wendy Jepson, Professor of Geography, College of Geosciences;

Jeffrey Liew, Associate Dean for Research, College of Education and Human Development;

Wenshe Ray Liu, Professor of Chemistry, College of Science;

Michelle Meyer, Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, College of Architecture;

Huyen Pham, Professor, School of Law;

Tiffany Radcliff, Professor & Associate Dean for Research, School of Public Health;

Shrihari Sridhar, Professor of Marketing, Mays Business School;

Pete Van Hengstum, Associate Professor, Texas A&M University at Galveston;

Sarah Zubairy, Associate Professor of Economics, College of Liberal Arts;

