Remembering 9/11 terrorist attacks at 20th anniversary memorial

On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11, the first thing many across the nation will remember a somber time in American history. A time where nearly 3,000 people died during the terrorist attacks.

The Alice Rotary Club is hosting a memorial on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Alice City Hall, 500 E. Main Street, starting at 8:30 a.m.

“Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of 9/11 victims to remember their loved ones," Rotarian Miguel Casarez said. “No matter how much time has passed, we will never forget. This event is to remember our loved ones and to remember our heroes. We are thankful the community of Alice and Jim Wells County for keeping the memory and tradition going, and to the Rotary Club of Alice for assisting our communities in keeping the promise and tradition alive."

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, according to History.com.